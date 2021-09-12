Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skubie Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining ESPN...
TV6′s Skubie Mageza headed to ESPN
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Davenport Friday night.
Power lines down following vehicle crash in Davenport
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
KWQC Highlight Zone Week One 8-27
Highlight Zone 9-10-21, Week 3

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
Sherrard football surprises gold star family by retiring number
Sherrard football surprises gold star family by retiring number
Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa brings the CyHawk Trophy back to Hawkeye territory