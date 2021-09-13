Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae from Quad City Animal Welfare Center joins PSL to feature “Skye“, a sweet pup beyond the puppy stage that is “cool as a cucumber” and deserves a loving, forever home.

Skye is a Puggle that was born in 2014. She does well with kids, cats, and other dogs, making her a perfect companion for any home. She really is laid-back and can adapt to your preferences. Whether you like walks or prefer to lay on the couch, Skye is your girl. If you are interested, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center between 12-4 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Sundays.

McRae also features the upcoming fundraiser, the 19th Annual Mutt Strutt, on Saturday, September 25. Link for registeration is HERE: Get Me Registered! It will be virtual due to COVID. It is a major fundraise for animals in need. Since it’s virtual, you can choose your own course, what time you start, how far you walk and your two legged and/or four legged walking partners. And the best part? You are walking to save animals!

Pre-Registration: $25.00 must be received on or by Wednesday, September 15th, 2021

Registration: $30.00 received after Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Register for the QCAWC Mutt Strut by using this printable form and mailing it to: QCAWC 724 2nd Avenue West Milan, IL 61264 Or by using Or by using Get Me Registered

Quad City Animal Welfare Center / 724 W. 2nd Ave. / Milan, IL / Ph. 309-787-6830

