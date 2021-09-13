Advertisement

Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful posthumous Bronze Star Award

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - After almost 5 decades, a Quad Cities family has received the Bronze Star their loved one earned in Vietnam.

Army Private First-Class David Derry was killed in action in March of 1968, and a clerical error kept his family from getting his awards.

The mistake was fixed Monday morning in a ceremony at the American Legion in Milan, IL, reminding Derry’s loved ones of the sacrifice he made.

“I’m sad that he isn’t here, he’s the one that paid the price to get those medals,” said Marie Nelsen, Derry’s wife at the time of his death, “I would rather have him here than have these medals. But after a little over 50 years it took me to get these medals, so I’m so very very thankful for them "

Marie says she plans on eventually passing the medals down to her daughter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Davenport Hilltop Campus Village asking for community input for new businesses
Scott County auditor reminds voters of changes to Iowa election laws
Lingering clouds and rain chances possible north later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
Some roads in Henderson to stay closed for Station One demolition
Road Closures for Fiesta Parade in Sterling this weekend