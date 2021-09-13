Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful posthumous Bronze Star Award

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - After almost 5 decades, a Quad Cities family has received the Bronze Star their loved one earned in Vietnam.

Army Private First-Class David Derry was killed in action in March of 1968, and a clerical error kept his family from getting his awards.

The mistake was fixed Monday morning in a ceremony at the American Legion in Milan, IL, reminding Derry’s loved ones of the sacrifice he made.

“I’m sad that he isn’t here, he’s the one that paid the price to get those medals,” said Marie Nelsen, Derry’s wife at the time of his death, “I would rather have him here than have these medals. But after a little over 50 years it took me to get these medals, so I’m so very very thankful for them "

Marie says she plans on eventually passing the medals down to her daughter.

