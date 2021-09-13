Beaux Arts Fair a part of resurging arts commerce this Fall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For Davenport native Glen Lowry, his inspiration to get into art came to him from childhood.

“I grew up in the 80s so I’m a child of pop culture, I love cartoons, comic books, video games,” Lowry said.

Flashforward and Lowry has been making screenprint art for the past six years. Events like the Beaux Arts Fair are a part of a packed Fall season for him.

“I’m just throwing everything on the calendar, I’m going to check out everything this year because we had nothing last year so anything is good,” Lowry said.

The event, also attracting others from beyond the QCA.

“We’re from Millington, Michigan, and everything we make here is manufactured out of recycled aluminum soda cans,” vendor Jonathan Haubenstricker.

Haubenstricker said he’s a fan of the QC, as well as the event.

“We always enjoy the turnout here, we always do well here, we enjoy the area,” Haubenstricker said, “We do it because we like to see what everyone else is offering and it’s a good show for us, we make pretty good money coming to this, honestly it’s the reason why we do it.”

