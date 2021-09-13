Advertisement

Davenport Hilltop Campus Village looking for community input for new businesses

Options include new pizza shops, distilleries, hardware stores, and more.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport is asking for the Quad City’s input as they look to expand what businesses are in the historic commercial district.

The district has set up an online survey with questions gauging what new businesses Quad City Area residents and beyond would like to see, with options like bars and distilleries, to ice cream or pizza shops.

You can fill out their survey here. You do not have to be a resident of Davenport to fill out the survey.

