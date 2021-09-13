Advertisement

Inaugural ‘Gather for The Cure’ is October 2 at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Gather for the Cure logo for October 2, 2021 event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in...
Gather for the Cure logo for October 2, 2021 event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Genesis Health System is proud to announce that the kick off of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October will feature the first-ever “Gather for the Cure” to be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9-11 a.m., at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Diane Koster is the guest on Paula Sands Live that discusses the event’s goals which includes a celebration of survivorship, to provide education and resources, and to support the Genesis Voucher Program which helps to lower the financial barrier to essential breast imaging.

All money raised from the event will stay in the community to help Quad Cities residents.

You can pre-purchase a yard sign to celebrate a breast cancer survivor or in remembrance of someone you lost. For information about the event or the fundraising efforts, call Diane Koster at (563) 421-3081 or go to www.genesishealth.com/gather.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Davenport Hilltop Campus Village asking for community input for new businesses
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful Bronze Star Award
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful posthumous Bronze Star Award
Scott County auditor reminds voters of changes to Iowa election laws
Pumpkin ice cream and shakes are back for fall 2021 at Whitey's Ice Cream.
September’s “What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?”