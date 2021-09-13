Inaugural ‘Gather for The Cure’ is October 2 at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Genesis Health System is proud to announce that the kick off of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October will feature the first-ever “Gather for the Cure” to be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9-11 a.m., at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Diane Koster is the guest on Paula Sands Live that discusses the event’s goals which includes a celebration of survivorship, to provide education and resources, and to support the Genesis Voucher Program which helps to lower the financial barrier to essential breast imaging.

All money raised from the event will stay in the community to help Quad Cities residents.

You can pre-purchase a yard sign to celebrate a breast cancer survivor or in remembrance of someone you lost. For information about the event or the fundraising efforts, call Diane Koster at (563) 421-3081 or go to www.genesishealth.com/gather.

