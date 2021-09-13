Advertisement

Moline Police looking for missing teen

Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.(Moline Police Department)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

According to a Facebook post, police say they need the community’s help in finding 14-year-old Leo. Police say Leo was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes. They say he is around 5′8 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information, you should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Skubie Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining ESPN...
TV6′s Skubie Mageza headed to ESPN
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Lawyer gives vaccine mandate legal advice
Quad Citians seek legal advice ahead of federal vaccine requirements
Fall
Today's Ag Report: Fall
Hot this weekend
Warm start to the week
Beaux Arts Fair a part of resurging arts commerce this Fall
Beaux Arts Fair a part of resurging arts commerce this Fall