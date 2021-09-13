Moline Police looking for missing teen

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

According to a Facebook post, police say they need the community’s help in finding 14-year-old Leo. Police say Leo was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes. They say he is around 5′8 and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information, you should call 911 immediately.

