Rain Chances Tonight and Again Tuesday

Heat and Humidity Return This Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A stalled out frontal system situated over our northern counties could produce some unsettled weather in the form of showers and storms this evening, continuing into the overnight hours. After a dry start Tuesday, a cold front sweeps into the region triggering showers and storms by afternoon into evening. That front should exit the QCA late Tuesday night. After that, we’ll see clearing skies and cooler air move in for the midweek, followed by a mix of clouds and sun through Friday and into the weekend. It’ll be another warm stretch as we head back near the 90 degree mark by Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT:   Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly north. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny, breezy and warm with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and storms, followed by gradual clearing. Low: 60°.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 78°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

