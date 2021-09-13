Advertisement

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns to Lindsay Park Saturday and Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest.

After a pandemic year hiatus, everyone involved is excited to be back to a full-blown weekend gathering filled with art, music, food, and fun on Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19, at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, it’s 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, joins PSL to remind viewers that this spectacular weekend event (at a beautiful location) is one of the best arts festivals in Iowa. Its designed to showcase and support visual artists in our region while enhancing the community’s cultural vibrancy.

This event is fun for the whole family, enjoy the outdoors and listen to live music, sample wines from Fireside Winery, find the perfect art piece from over 70 artist vendors, and kids can engage in the children’s activity tent. Admission: $4 per adult / per day$6 for a weekend pass. Individuals 18 and under FREE.

Food vendors on-site will include: Steve’s Meats, Pete’s Concessions, Lagomarcino’s, and Café Fresh (Saturday only).

For more information visit www.quadcityarts.com, contact info@quadcityarts.com or call 309-793-1213.

😎 Make plans for next weekend to spend the day at Riverssance Festival of Fine Art! The new map layout and full listing...

Posted by Quad City Arts on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Meet "Skye" at Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, IL.
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends
Meet "Skye" at Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, IL.
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet Skye & Mutt Strutt
Riverssance Fine Art Festival
Riverssance Fine Arts Festival returns to Lindsay Park Saturday and Sunday
Lingering clouds and rain chances possible north later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast