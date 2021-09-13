Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns to Lindsay Park Saturday and Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest.

After a pandemic year hiatus, everyone involved is excited to be back to a full-blown weekend gathering filled with art, music, food, and fun on Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19, at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, it’s 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, joins PSL to remind viewers that this spectacular weekend event (at a beautiful location) is one of the best arts festivals in Iowa. Its designed to showcase and support visual artists in our region while enhancing the community’s cultural vibrancy.

This event is fun for the whole family, enjoy the outdoors and listen to live music, sample wines from Fireside Winery, find the perfect art piece from over 70 artist vendors, and kids can engage in the children’s activity tent. Admission: $4 per adult / per day$6 for a weekend pass. Individuals 18 and under FREE.

Food vendors on-site will include: Steve’s Meats, Pete’s Concessions, Lagomarcino’s, and Café Fresh (Saturday only).

For more information visit www.quadcityarts.com, contact info@quadcityarts.com or call 309-793-1213.

😎 Make plans for next weekend to spend the day at Riverssance Festival of Fine Art!

