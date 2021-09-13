Advertisement

Road Closures for Fiesta Parade in Sterling this weekend

Some roads in Henderson to stay closed for Station One demolition
Some roads in Henderson to stay closed for Station One demolition
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Sterling is reminding drivers of road closures due to the Fiesta Parade this weekend. On Saturday, September 18, First Avenue/Route 40 will be closed to all traffic from 12th Street, north to the Rock River. The closure will begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. and will last until approximately 2:00 p.m., or when the parade has moved off of 1st Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted. The detour for traffic going to Sterling via 1st Avenue will be Route 30 to 12th Avenue/Avenue G.

There will be “No Parking” signs posted along East 10th and 11th streets and Avenue D between 10th and 11th streets beginning Saturday morning to allow for parade entries to line up prior to the parade. The parking restrictions will be in effect until the parade. Police say you should avoid parking in that area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Options include new pizza shops, distilleries, hardware stores, and more.
Davenport Hilltop Campus Village looking for community input for new businesses
COVID-19 Deaths
Local counties report additional deaths linked to COVID-19
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
Lawyer gives vaccine mandate legal advice
Quad Citians seek legal advice ahead of federal vaccine requirements