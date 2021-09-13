Road Closures for Fiesta Parade in Sterling this weekend

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Sterling is reminding drivers of road closures due to the Fiesta Parade this weekend. On Saturday, September 18, First Avenue/Route 40 will be closed to all traffic from 12th Street, north to the Rock River. The closure will begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. and will last until approximately 2:00 p.m., or when the parade has moved off of 1st Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted. The detour for traffic going to Sterling via 1st Avenue will be Route 30 to 12th Avenue/Avenue G.

There will be “No Parking” signs posted along East 10th and 11th streets and Avenue D between 10th and 11th streets beginning Saturday morning to allow for parade entries to line up prior to the parade. The parking restrictions will be in effect until the parade. Police say you should avoid parking in that area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.