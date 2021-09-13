Local counties report additional deaths linked to COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports an additional death related to COVID-19. A man in his 70s, who had been hospitalized, has passed away. “We are saddened to report another death from this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere sympathies to his family and friends.”

The health department also reports 125 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday. Currently, 44 patients are hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The new cases include:

1 woman in her 90s

3 women in their 80s

7 women in their 70s

10 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

6 girls in their teens

11 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

14 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

3 boys in their teens

7 boys younger than 13

Henry County Illinois is also reporting the death of a man in his 60s after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

The health department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

