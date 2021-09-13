September’s “What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is plenty going on in our Quad Cities community as we enter the fall season for 2021.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events that always emphasize the positive.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under a monthly column called, “What’s the Good News?”.

Minority Communities In The Quad-Cities including debuting sections dedicated to African-American News, Asian-American News, Hispanic News, and LGBTQ News And Events. QuadCities.com Focuses On

Pumpkin Shakes Are Back At Whitey’s

Rock Island Island High School Has A Positive Message For Students -- On T-Shirts : “Be Kind”, “You are Enough”, “We are in this together” are just some of the many positive messages you’ll on the t-shirts of various faculty. The idea came from Rock Island High School teacher Kelly Young.

Go Red Returning To Quad-Cities: After nearly two years away from in person events, the American Heart Association, announced the 2021 Quad Cities Go Red for Women® Event for 5:00 p.m. on October 28 at Waterfront Convention Center. For more information and to register to attend the Go Red For Women Luncheon, contact Ani Snyder at 319-536-3900 or visit www.heart.org/quadcitiesgored

Moline Filmmakers Form Group To Tell True Stories In Documentaries-- Kelly Rundle of Moline has long been a director of documentary films. Now he and his wife Tammy – partners in Fourth Wall Films – are co-executive directors of the Quad-Cities' newest non-profit — Truth First Film Alliance, Inc. (TFFA). For more information, visit TruthFirstFilmAlliance.org

"Gather For The Cure" Helps Lower Financial Barrier For Cancer Testing-- The first Gather for the Cure Event on Saturday, Oct. 2 will help lower the financial barrier leading to essential breast imaging. The first-ever Gather for the Cure event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 2 will celebrate survivorship, provide education and resources and support the Genesis Voucher Program. For information about the event or the fundraising efforts, call Diane Koster at (563) 421-3081 or go to www.genesishealth.com/gather

Want To Help Milan? Quad Cities Community Foundation Can Help! Grants of up to $10,000 for projects dedicated to improving quality of life for residents of the Village of Milan, Illinois, are now available through the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation, a private foundation administered through the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For more information and to apply, visit: www.brissmanfoundation.org Applicants with questions are invited to contact Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives, at (563) 326-2840.

Got some good news you want featured? Email Sean here: Sean@QuadCities.com

