Today’s ag report: Fall outlook

And speaking of agriculture, the harvest season we are also entering fall and autumn. We talk about two falls in the weather world. One is meteorological fall that runs from September 1st through November 30th. We run this in 3-month spans for record keeping purposes.

Now autumn/fall equinox occurs on September 22nd this year. It is worth noting that, equinox, means equal day and equal night. What’s really happening is that the earth is neither leaning towards or away from the sun and since we are north of the equator our actual daylight on the equinox is 12 hours and 8 minutes in the Quad Cities. A lot of area in Iowa and Illinois is between 40º-42º north of the equator. So, the light from the sun must travel through the atmosphere more and gets refracted/bent over the horizon so our equal day and night doesn’t occur until a few days later. Typically, this occurs September 25th/26th. Average highs to start the season are in the mix 70s , but the mid 60s by October. Overnight lows in the 40s by October are part of the reason the leaves change colors and peak mid-October. We do see our average first snow in fall. The average first trace of snow is November 20th and the earliest on record was October 15th back in 2018. That’s a quick look at our fall averages around the QCA. Much more in next week’s ag report.

