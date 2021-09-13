Advertisement

Warm start to the week

Some rain possible north
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A front is bisecting our area this morning, but all the moisture is north of it and just outside our viewing area.  We will watch this closely, but it looks like only areas along highway 20 will see any chance for rain this morning.   This front will lift north the QCA this afternoon allowing for another day in the 80s and feeling like the 90s.  Tonight, the front sinks back into the region bringing another chance for a few storms, but once again most will stay north of our area.  The front will make it all the way through the region by Wednesday sending temps back to the 70s and 80s for the middle of the week.  Heat and humidity will return for the weekend with highs near 90º and feeling like the mid 90s.

TODAY: Partly sunny.  High: 87º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 72º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few storms.  High: 86º.

