Warm start to the work week

Some rain showers possible north
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A frontal system situated over our northern counties could produce some unsettled weather in the form of showers and storms this evening, otherwise look for partly sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Precipitation should continue into the overnight hours through Tuesday as our front sweeps back through the region. A few strong storms could be possible before that front exits the QCA. After that, we’ll see clearing and cooler air move in for the midweek, followed by a mix of clouds and sun through Friday and into the weekend. We’ll be back near the 90 degree mark by Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:   Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly north. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

