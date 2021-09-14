Breezy today with a passing front

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front will sweep across the area today. Ahead of it gusty SW winds will boost temps into the mid and low 80s. As the front arrives this afternoon we could see a few showers or rumbles develop, but overall coverage will be limited. Once the front pushes through winds will whip around to the NW and it will start to cool off into the 70s. After a quick cool down to the 70s and 80s for the middle of the week the heat and humidity will return for the weekend with near record highs in the 90s possible. Outside of a few storms NW on Friday night, the extended forecast looks dry.

TODAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. High: 82º Winds: SW to NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 80º.

