Advertisement

Breezy today with a passing front

Near record highs by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front will sweep across the area today. Ahead of it gusty SW winds will boost temps into the mid and low 80s.  As the front arrives this afternoon we could see a few showers or rumbles develop, but overall coverage will be limited.  Once the front pushes through winds will whip around to the NW and it will start to cool off into the 70s.  After a quick cool down to the 70s and 80s for the middle of the week the heat and humidity will return for the weekend with near record highs in the 90s possible.  Outside of a  few storms NW on Friday night, the extended forecast looks dry.

TODAY: Breezy with increasing clouds.  High: 82º Winds: SW to NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler.  High: 80º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
Lawyer gives vaccine mandate legal advice
Quad Citians seek legal advice ahead of federal vaccine requirements
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

Lingering clouds and rain chances possible north later tonight.
Rain Chances Tonight and Again Tuesday
Lingering clouds and rain chances possible north later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
Hot this weekend
Rain Chances Tonight and Again Tuesday
Hot this weekend
Warm start to the work week