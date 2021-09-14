Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he possessed and promoted child pornography.

Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (promotion), a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (possession) first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a media release, Walker-Bennett was developed as a suspect. Evidence was obtained that he was possessing and promoting child pornography, according to the media release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Eldridge Police Department. No other information was released Tuesday.

