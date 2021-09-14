Advertisement

Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges

Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (promotion), a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (possession) first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies say he possessed and promoted child pornography.

Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (promotion), a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (possession) first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a media release, Walker-Bennett was developed as a suspect. Evidence was obtained that he was possessing and promoting child pornography, according to the media release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Eldridge Police Department. No other information was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Lawyer gives vaccine mandate legal advice
Quad Citians seek legal advice ahead of federal vaccine requirements

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
power outage
Nearly 700 MidAmerican Energy customers without power in Rock Island County
Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult