Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult

Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge woman was arrested Monday after police say she stole more than $43,000 from a woman under her care.

Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and forgery, a Class D felony.

She is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday via video arraignment.

Eldridge police said in an arrest affidavit that Dreher had been writing checks in the woman’s name dating back to 2019. She is the designated caretaker of the woman, according to the affidavit

According to the affidavit, Dreher wrote checks and had access to the woman’s debit card and compiled charges of more than $43,000.

Witnesses told police they saw her in possession of the woman’s debit card. She was living in a duplex owned by the woman and was a neighbor.

Text messages show Dreher was in the woman’s residence without permission, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s state-appointed conservator is still recovering charges not made by her, according to the affidavit.

Some online purchases were made with the woman’s debit card and packages were sent to Dreher’s address, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman does not have access to the internet.

Dreher also faces a charge of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, in a separate case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eldridge police received a report on Aug. 5 that Dreher was being investigated by the Department of Human Services regarding alleged child endangerment.

A child had a hair follicle sample tested; it tested positive for methamphetamine.

The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Response Center and said she was around Dreher multiple times while she was with “strange men” smoking something that gave the odor of cat urine, according to the affidavit.

During a home visit, a DHS caseworker found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine hidden between the couch cushions, according to the affidavit.

