Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rihanna dazzle at Met Gala
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
Adoptive families needed to to reduce capacity at Scott County Humane Society
Scott County Humane Society Full