A Front Ushers In Cooler Air Wednesday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - There will be a slight chance for some precipitation this afternoon and evening as a front sweeps through the region. While we could see a stray shower and storm, don’t expect much in the way of widespread coverage or severe weather. Look for gradual clearing after midnight, followed by sunny, cooler and less humid conditions Wednesday. Highs should range from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. That brief period of cooling will transition to warmer temperatures in the 80′s for the rest of the week, followed by sunshine and highs near the 90 degree mark this weekend.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for an evening shower or storm, followed by gradual clearing. Low: 55°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and a bit more humidity. High: 84°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.