Local Iowa school districts yet to decide on mask mandate following judge’s ruling

Pleasant Valley and Davenport schools have yet to make a decision surrounding the order
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday, a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to halt a law that banned school districts from enforcing a mask mandate. For the time being, districts are now allowed to enforce a mask mandate.

Following the announcement, Governor Kim Reynolds said “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.”

As the Governor continues to push back on the order, some school districts in the QCA such as Pleasant Valley and Davenport plan to wait for a more final answer before making a decision.

“I would assume Governor Reynolds would probably put an injunction against that in the appeal process so we’ll wait and see how things transpire,” PV Superintendent Brian Strusz said, “We will see, we will talk to the department of education as to what that looks like. Again it’s not saying one way or the other but we’re saying that that has been brought to us. Not a lot of information has been brought to us at this point so we’ll wait and see what that looks like.”

Davenport schools made a similar statement during their school board meeting Monday. Meanwhile, Davenport Education Association President John Kealey said in a statement, “In light of this afternoon’s Federal Court ruling, I am here to ask the board to reinstate the mask mandate for all Davenport Community School District staff and students regardless of vaccination status.”

