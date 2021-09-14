More than 100 Arsenal term employees impacted by workload change

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 100 term employees at the Rock Island Arsenal will be released from their positions by next month. The change is due to a decline in workload following the completion of a Humvee ambulance program.

During a teleconference, Tuesday, Colonel Shari Bennett, a commander at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, said 111 of the 174 term employees will be released through October when their term expires. A decision has not been made for the additional term employees.

The ambulance program, which spanned eight years, concluded in June 2021. Through the program, 3,997 ambulances were produced. The Arsenal identified potential reduction back in December 2020 in response to workforce needs.

“Our workforce is designed to be both flexible and responsive to the needs of the Army and the Department of Defense. The American people put a lot of trust in us to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and unfortunately we had to make some tough decisions this year based on our current and projected workload that resulted in us not extending our term employees,” Bennett said, “We’re grateful for the service they provided and we truly appreciate everything that they did over the past few years as they work to manufacture and assemble major programs.”

Col. Bennett said the cuts were not related to the troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and the permanent workforce is not being impacted.

The Arsenal is currently working with local workforce agencies, companies, and the chamber of commerce to assist those impacted on their next steps. They’re also hosting a job fair on September 28.

