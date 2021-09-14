Nearly 700 MidAmerican Energy customers without power in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting multiple power outages in the Illinois Quad Cities Tuesday, impacting nearly 700 customers.

According to the MidAmerican Energy Company’s Outage Map, the company is reporting 627 customers are affected within the city of Rock Island and 59 other customers are affected throughout Rock Island County.

According to the company’s outage map, the power outages happened just after 11:00 a.m. and crews have been working to restore power.

It is unclear at this time when power will be restored to customers who are affected or what caused the outages.

