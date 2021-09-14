Rock Island man sentenced to prison in April 2020 shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced to 57 months – or nearly five years – in prison in connection with a shooting that left teenagers injured in April 2020.

Rock Island County court records show Jsean L. Mowery, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. He must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Court records show he also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in a second case and was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently, or at the same time, as the 57-month sentence.

He will receive credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

Once he completes his sentence, he must serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Around 11:40 p.m. April 19, 2020, Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 6th Street for a report of gunfire.

A 16-year-teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by the Rock Island Fire Department, according to police.

A second 16-year-old suffered a minor abrasion. He was treated at the scene and released. Police said the injury was not the result of a gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, a firearm was recovered from a nearby residence, leading to Mowery’s arrest on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Detectives obtained the more serious charges against Mowery several days later.

