Scott County Humane Society Full

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’ve been thinking about getting a new member of the family, now is the time. Officials at the Scott County Humane Society say the shelter is full and they need people to come in to adopt the many dogs and cats. Right now there is no room for any strays to come in to the shelter. All pet adoption fees for animals four months and older are $20. Families considering getting a pet can call the shelter at 563-388-6655 to reserve a time to come in to visit and pick out the perfect animal for your family.

Foster families are also in demand. If you’d like to foster an animal, reach out to the shelter to learn more about the process.`

