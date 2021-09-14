Advertisement

Scott County Humane Society Full

Adoptive families needed
Adoptive families needed to to reduce capacity at Scott County Humane Society
Adoptive families needed to to reduce capacity at Scott County Humane Society(WABI)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’ve been thinking about getting a new member of the family, now is the time. Officials at the Scott County Humane Society say the shelter is full and they need people to come in to adopt the many dogs and cats. Right now there is no room for any strays to come in to the shelter. All pet adoption fees for animals four months and older are $20. Families considering getting a pet can call the shelter at 563-388-6655 to reserve a time to come in to visit and pick out the perfect animal for your family.

Foster families are also in demand. If you’d like to foster an animal, reach out to the shelter to learn more about the process.`

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

During a “black out night” game between Danville and New London last Tuesday, a student was...
School District in Danville addresses student depicted in racially insensitive photograph
Davenport Hilltop Campus Village asking for community input for new businesses
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful Bronze Star Award
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful posthumous Bronze Star Award
Scott County auditor reminds voters of changes to Iowa election laws