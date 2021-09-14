Advertisement

Tour De Brew QC combines biking & beer into a cancer benefit

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tour De Brew QC is a bike ride along the scenic mighty Mississippi that will have cyclists traversing a path between Illinois and Iowa featuring multiple stops with music, drink specials, and fun. The serious mission behind all the festivities is a commitment to supporting three local CANCER charities.

Christine Anderson, founder and director of Tour De Brew QC, is the PSL guest that provides an overview of the event that began in 2014 and invites viewers to participate and support the three cancer charities that benefit. Tour de Brew QC 2021 will take place from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021. It is open to all ages.

Bike stops include: Icons, Crawford Brewing, My Place (Riverdale), The Edge (Rapids City), Galena Brewing and Bad Boyz, and Wake Brewing. Some of the featured “brews” at from Crawford are featured such as “Get Off My Lawn”, “Road Rash Raspberry”, and “Pedal Your _$$ Off”.

Participants will be required to pre-register on-line and sign the participation waiver---there will be NO day-of registration. This event does not collect a registration fee. However, they do accept good will donations that support the local cancer charities and those donations can lead to getting event merchandise like the water bottle and jerseys displayed during the interview.

About: Tour de Brew QC is the main fundraiser that raises funds for Katie’s Club. Katie’s Club advocates and raises funds for cancer not-for-profits. Katie’s Club provide information about cancer services to families with cancer.

Tour De Brew QC (website) / 563-580-0190 / FACEBOOK PAGE / If you have questions e-mail: Tourdebrewqc@gmail.com

