(KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week!

This week’s athletes are:

Faith Rettler, Davenport West Volleyball

Eli Reese, Rock Island Football

Will Bruno, Kewanee Football

McKenna Blackwell, Sherrard Volleyball

The poll will be open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. TV6 will announce the winner Sunday during the 10 p.m. newscast.

You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.