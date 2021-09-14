Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week!

This week’s athletes are:

  • Faith Rettler, Davenport West Volleyball
  • Eli Reese, Rock Island Football
  • Will Bruno, Kewanee Football
  • McKenna Blackwell, Sherrard Volleyball

The poll will be open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. TV6 will announce the winner Sunday during the 10 p.m. newscast.

You can cast your vote here.

