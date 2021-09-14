Advertisement

Walk ‘n roll to battle multiple sclerosis is Saturday in Clinton

MS Fest is 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell on September 18
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -MS Fest is a free family event created to support area victims of multiple sclerosis. The festival gets underway at Riverview Bandshell starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. and features the MS’issippi Walk-n- Roll (3k/5k) along Clinton’s beautiful Discovery Trail that begins at 10:30 a.m.

PSL guests Greg Fier and Boni Hugunin from MS Fest talk about how the “festival” combines the walk/run with live music from some of the area’s best performers from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A silent auction, children’s activities hosted by the Discovery Center, live animals to pet, food vendors and a Classic Car Show are all a part of the day of fundraising.

Proceeds from the MS Fest go to The Finch Fund for local MS victims, with a portion donated to the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National MS Society. Funds are raised through sponsorships, commemorative clothing sales, donations, and the Jan Ottens Memorial silent auction, a rummage sale and 10 for $10 sales. The MS Fest is free to the public.

To register for the walk and/or order MS Fest attire, log on to www.thefinchfund.org or go to the @ClintonMSFest (Facebook page). For more information about MS Fest contact Greg Fier at (563) 357-4311 or email gregdfier@gmail.com

MS Fest in Clinton, IA, Sept. 18
