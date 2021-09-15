Clear and cool tonight

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a lovely late summer day, we’ll see high pressure continue over the upper Midwest, providing us with mostly clear skies this evening and pleasantly cool conditions overnight. Sunshine returns for your Thursday, followed by rising temperatures and a bit more humidity toward the end of the week. Other than a slight chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, it’ll be sunny and unseasonably warm heading into the weekend, with temperatures hovering near the 90 degree mark.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, then mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and a bit more humidity. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight chance for showers and storms by afternoon. High: 87°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.