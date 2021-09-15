Advertisement

Clear and cool tonight

Near record highs possible this weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a lovely late summer day, we’ll see high pressure continue over the upper Midwest, providing us with mostly clear skies this evening and pleasantly cool conditions overnight. Sunshine returns for your Thursday, followed by rising temperatures and a bit more humidity toward the end of the week. Other than a slight chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, it’ll be sunny and unseasonably warm heading into the weekend, with temperatures hovering near the 90 degree mark.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, then mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and a bit more humidity. High: 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:  Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight chance for showers and storms by afternoon. High: 87°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night

Latest News

We'll go from clear and cool conditions overnight to warm sunshine for your Thursday. Look for...
Your First Alert Forecast
HP
Sunny and mild today
HP
Mild day
Warmer by Friday
Sunny and cooler today