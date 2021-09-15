Clinton County Auditor running for Iowa Secretary of State

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Auditor, Eric Van Lancker is running for Iowa Secretary of State in 2022. Van Lancker is serving his fourth term as Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections and has focused been on protecting the vote through improved election administration.

“I have a lot of passion for helping my neighbors vote, backed up by experience and an understanding of how to run elections the right way,” Van Lancker said. “Iowans have never needed a voting advocate more than they do at this moment, and that’s why I’m excited to announce I’ll seek the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State in 2022.”

Van Lancker served as President of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors in 2014. He’s also served on the State Election Administration Training Curriculum Committee, including as chairman of the committee and a lead trainer.

Van Lancker was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. He earned his BA in Communications at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He and his family have lived in Clinton for 27 years.

copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.