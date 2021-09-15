Advertisement

Crews respond to reported structure fire in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in a trailer park in the 4300 block of 7th Street.

The call went out after 1 p.m.

A TV6 crew on the scene said traffic at 7th Street and 52nd Avenue is moving slowly as police navigate traffic.

Moline and East Moline fire departments, as well as the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene.

Moline Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said it appears that an abandoned trailer caught on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, he said.

Regenwether said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Multiple crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in the 4300 block of 7th Street.
Crews respond to reported structure fire in Moline
'The state of need in the QC'
‘The state of need in the QC’: local organizations discuss family, education and health
'The state of need in the QC'
MLK, Family Resources panel OTT 9/15 USE THIS - clipped version
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Michael Dutcher to life in prison for the killing of two Anamosa...
Michael Dutcher sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers