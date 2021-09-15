Crews respond to reported structure fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in a trailer park in the 4300 block of 7th Street.

The call went out after 1 p.m.

A TV6 crew on the scene said traffic at 7th Street and 52nd Avenue is moving slowly as police navigate traffic.

Moline and East Moline fire departments, as well as the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene.

Moline Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said it appears that an abandoned trailer caught on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, he said.

Regenwether said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

