Advertisement

Davenport Police, Emergency Services investigating accident on 8th and Iowa St.

Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating the scene of an accident on 8th Street and Iowa Street.

According to TV6 crew on the scene, Fire and Emergency Services were there as well.

Police would not confirm whether there were injuries involved or the severity of any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you both on-air and online as we continue to know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are looking for a missing teen.
Moline Police confirm missing teen has been found
Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made the declaration to expand it from one day to the whole month of...
September is HAVLife Preventing Lost Potential Month in Iowa
A few showers possible this evening, then clearing and cooler overnight.
Your First Alert Forecast
An Eldridge woman was arrested Monday after police say she stole more than $43,000 from a woman...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel has a new name.
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name