Davenport restaurant adds second Quad City location

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At a time when many restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open, one business is expanding. The owners of Bayside Bistro are announced Wednesday they will open a second location in the Quad Cities.

Darryl and Latisha Howlett will open a restaurant at 2704 18th St. in Rock Island in the spring of 2022.

“We’re excited to expand our business to the Illinois side of the (Mississippi) River – particularly Rock Island,” Latisha Howlett said. “We currently have many of our customers from Illinois who dine with us in Davenport.”

The second location will provide more space for catering, dine-in customers, musical entertainment, and an expansion of Bayside Bistro’s popcorn operations.

Bayside Bistro is currently located at 1105 Christie Street in the Village of East Davenport. The restaurant opened in August 2018, and will remain open.

