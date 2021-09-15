Advertisement

Davenport School Board to hold special meeting Thursday on mask requirement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss a mask requirement.

On Monday, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the state’s current mask requirement ban.

According to an agenda for Thursday’s meeting, the board may take action surrounding the temporary restraining order.

A public forum will not be held. However, the school district is asking the public to provide comments and input here.

All comments will be shared with the board.

All comments will be shared with the board and attached to the meeting minutes of this special call meeting.

