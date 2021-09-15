Advertisement

Early voting starts today for Davenport Primary Election

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who live in the 7th ward of Davenport can vote early for a new Alderman.

The 7th ward is East to West from Eastern Ave. to North Division St. and North to South from 53rd St. to Central Park Ave.

7th Ward Alderman Candidates include Derek Cornette, Alexandra Dermody, William Pamperin, and Rory Nimtz.

With the exception of Dermody, all other candidates are running for the first time.

Here’s a little bit of background on each candidate: Alexandra Dermody is a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time student at Scott Community College.

Derek Cornette is a retired Rock Island Arsenal worker.

William Pamperin is a retired railroad engineer and Rory Nimtz is a Business Analyst at John Deere.

This election will be the first in Scott County with new election law changes.

Early in-person voting starts today 8am-4:30pm, M-F and Monday October 4th, 2021 8am-5pm.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges
Evidence collected by Lee County Sheriff's deputies at the teens’ homes included ammo boxes,...
Middle schoolers accused of planning Columbine-inspired mass shooting

Latest News

Warmer by Friday
Sunny and cooler today
Concern grows with COVID-19 hospitalizations as Fall and Winter seasons loom
Concern grows with COVID-19 hospitalizations as fall and winter seasons loom
Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Federal judge blocks Iowa school mask mandate ban, what’s next?
Federal judge blocks Iowa school mask mandate ban, what’s next?
Federal judge blocks Iowa school mask mandate ban, what’s next?