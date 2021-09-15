Early voting starts today for Davenport Primary Election

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who live in the 7th ward of Davenport can vote early for a new Alderman.

The 7th ward is East to West from Eastern Ave. to North Division St. and North to South from 53rd St. to Central Park Ave.

7th Ward Alderman Candidates include Derek Cornette, Alexandra Dermody, William Pamperin, and Rory Nimtz.

With the exception of Dermody, all other candidates are running for the first time.

Here’s a little bit of background on each candidate: Alexandra Dermody is a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time student at Scott Community College.

Derek Cornette is a retired Rock Island Arsenal worker.

William Pamperin is a retired railroad engineer and Rory Nimtz is a Business Analyst at John Deere.

This election will be the first in Scott County with new election law changes.

Early in-person voting starts today 8am-4:30pm, M-F and Monday October 4th, 2021 8am-5pm.

