Fall is a great time to tackle home improvement projects

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer warmth is still in the air, but before you know it, crisp temperatures will prevail and the desire to “nest” and make our homes more comfortable and presentable tends to take over.

Nicolle Picray, Public Relations and Brand Communications Manager of Pella Corporation, joins PSL to elaborate on the importance of making sure your home is ready for the upcoming colder weather season.

Things mentioned include:

Delays in shipping/product availability: count on 4-6 week lead times for the arrival of project materials. Now is the time to order.

Climate considerations : Can it get too cold for installation? NO! Pella can install year round, for example.

Check list: take inventory of the outside of your home. It is important to consider the quality of doors, windows (including the seals), roofing, etc.

The real estate market is HOT---If you are going to put your home up for sale anytime soon, getting projects done now before you absolutely need it done makes sense.

Pella Windows

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.