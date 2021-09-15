Habitat for Humanity burglarized twice within one week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities is asking for help after thieves broke into their property in Davenport multiple times.

The nonprofit says during the early morning hours on September 9, thieves cut a chain gate and stole thousands of dollars of tools from a trailer full of equipment. They then returned and stole the trailer just after midnight on September 14.

Nearby businesses captured video of people loading construction equipment into a white sedan and SUV.

“We were really stunned,” says Elesha Gayman, Development Director at Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

The organization estimates just over four thousand dollars worth of supplies were taken.

“This is a community violation. This isn’t just a violation against the people who work in this office or in this building. This is really a community problem because as we are out fixing the trailer or looking for tools, that’s time we could be spending on other projects in the Quad Cities,” says Gayman.

Habitat says the theft has delayed construction on houses for those in need.

“To know that we are even five minutes behind on getting help out to somebody, that is really unfortunate,” Gayman says.

Habitat says they hope the community will help replace what was stolen and find whoever is responsible.

“They made a choice to commit a crime but then targeted people who are most vulnerable and that’s really unfortunate. They just stole from the neediest of the community,” Gayman says.

Habitat for Humanity says the equipment stolen was marked with white spray paint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Davenport police. A link to donate is posted on Habitat for Humanity’s website to replace the lost items.

