Advertisement

JayCees of the Quad Cities’ new Bar-B-QC to launch Oct. 1-2

The event’s roots are in the former ‘Brew Ha-Ha’
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest, annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, along the shore of the Mississippi River in Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

Micah Colbert is the Paula Sands Live guest to talk about the event and provide freshly-prepared ribs that Paula could taste during the interview.

In its inaugural year, Bar-B-QC will include wonderful barbecue from local and national vendors. The public will vote for the “People’s Choice” ribs and best sauce. Competitors with the most votes will receive awards. While savoring barbeque, live music will flow throughout the event from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. both days.

On Saturday afternoon only, the event will honor the original Brew-Ha-Ha roots by hosting a tasting of craft beers from local brewers (for an additional charge). During the segment, Paula and Micah sample some craft beers including “Cat in a Tree” ale, Contrary’s “Cherry Lime Margarita” and “Pollinator” beer.

Both days, there will be FREE ADMISSION from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (for lunch). It is $5 ADMISSION from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Proceeds from Bar-B-QC will support community charities.

Website: https://www.barbqc.com/ EMAIL: barbqc@jayceesqc.org / Facebook Page

Wanting to try some amazing Texas BBQ without the drive? Give it up for our next vendor Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ!...

Posted by Jaycees of the Quad Cities' Bar-B-QC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night

Latest News

'The state of need in the QC'
‘The state of need in the QC’: local organizations discuss family, education and health
Getting your home ready for fall
Fall is a great time to tackle home improvement projects
Bar-B-QC Oct. 1-2
Bar-B-QC
Getting your home ready for fall
Getting your home ready for fall