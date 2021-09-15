JayCees of the Quad Cities’ new Bar-B-QC to launch Oct. 1-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest, annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, along the shore of the Mississippi River in Davenport’s LeClaire Park.

Micah Colbert is the Paula Sands Live guest to talk about the event and provide freshly-prepared ribs that Paula could taste during the interview.

In its inaugural year, Bar-B-QC will include wonderful barbecue from local and national vendors. The public will vote for the “People’s Choice” ribs and best sauce. Competitors with the most votes will receive awards. While savoring barbeque, live music will flow throughout the event from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. both days.

On Saturday afternoon only, the event will honor the original Brew-Ha-Ha roots by hosting a tasting of craft beers from local brewers (for an additional charge). During the segment, Paula and Micah sample some craft beers including “Cat in a Tree” ale, Contrary’s “Cherry Lime Margarita” and “Pollinator” beer.

Both days, there will be FREE ADMISSION from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (for lunch). It is $5 ADMISSION from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Proceeds from Bar-B-QC will support community charities.

Website: https://www.barbqc.com/ EMAIL: barbqc@jayceesqc.org / Facebook Page

Wanting to try some amazing Texas BBQ without the drive? Give it up for our next vendor Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ!... Posted by Jaycees of the Quad Cities' Bar-B-QC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

