LIVE: Man charged in killing of Anamosa prison workers to plead guilty

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men charged with killing two workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is set to appear in court for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Michael Dutcher originally pleaded not guilty, claiming the killing was in self-defense, but newer court documents show he plans to withdraw his pleas and plead guilty instead.

Prosecutors say Dutcher and another inmate, Thomas Woodard, killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte during a failed prison escape in March.

McFarland worked as a correctional officer. Schulte worked as a nurse.

Woodard pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Last month, a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He also has to pay $150,000 to the estates of McFarland and Schulte.

Dutcher’s hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Jones County courthouse in Anamosa.

