New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Russell Construction + Development announced plans for a new, mixed-use project located on East 53rd Street in Davenport. The nearly 38-acre farm property is subdivided into two parcels with one being for commercial and retail use, and Dolan Homes will develop the southern 20 acres with single-family houses and townhomes.

It will be called Birchwood South and is expected to offer retail such as restaurants and professional services. The site plan approved by the Davenport City Council includes nine lots and two regional detention ponds. Russell acquired the property on September 7th and will begin mass grading in the next several weeks. All site work and utility installation will be completed this fall, with roadways and building construction breaking ground in the spring of 2022.

Since the early 1930′s, this property has been a working farmstead and is considered the last developable piece of real estate of this size west of Devil’s Glen Road. The Russell team worked with Habitat for Humanity to reclaim any useable finishes and items that remained inside the farmhouse located on the property, which is scheduled for demolition this week.

A four-way, lighted intersection will be installed on East 53rd Street and Lakeview Parkway. There will also be a three-way entrance installed for access into the development across from Russell’s Headquarters, a new roadway named Ravenwood Drive.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.