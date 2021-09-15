Advertisement

September is HAVLife Preventing Lost Potential Month in Iowa

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has declared September, “HAVlife Preventing Lost Potential Month”. The HAVlife foundation helps at-risk youth from three chapters in the Quad Cities, Dubuque, and Iowa City, doing so through grants that encourage community involvement and helping kids reach their full potentials.

“Young people in our community are 25% of our total population, but they’re literally 100% of our future,” said Founder Mike Vondran.

“And as a result of understanding that, acknowledging that, we can get a pretty good handle on the amount of work it’s going to take to make that investment worthwhile”

Preventing Lost Potential Day was previously only one day in September.

