Sunny and cooler today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - High pressure is in control of our weather this morning and today. This will lead to a lot of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs only near 80º. As our high pressure slides to the east, it will allow for warmer air to build in for Thursday and Friday with highs getting back to the mid and upper 80s. This weekend is still on track to be a hot one with near record highs in the 90s and feeling close to 100º. There will be a slim chance for rain late Friday night into Saturday for area NW of the QC, but it won’t be enough to cool us down. The heat and humidity will stick around at least into next Monday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79º Winds: SW to N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84º.

