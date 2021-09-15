Supporting Kids During “COVID Exposure Yo-Yo”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Back to school or not back to school, that is the question. Parents may be noticing more unusual behavior in their kids: nightmares, extreme outbursts, aches and pains, and anxiety as the emotional fallout of the COVID yo-yo lingers.

Reena B. Patel, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries, is the PSL guest to address how to best prepare our kids for the unexpected that still remains during the pandemic.

The following tips are shared:

Communicate: Use words that sometimes help teach flexibility and change. Let kids talk---and listen to their fears.

Keep a routine : Routines have mental health benefits. Having structure and consistency alleviates anxiety.

Be prepared: Create a space at home for just in case we have to do this from home again moment! Be prepared and have materials, a desk, comfortable chair and work space ready in case your child has to stay home and do online school for a few days due to exposure.

Talk to you boss or HR: Ask your employer now for flexibility at work just in case you find yourself dealing with a Covid exposure yo-yo moment. Plan ahead in case this situation arises. Determine which parent will stay home or have a caretaker informed.

What to do if there is a positive case? Your school will have guidelines on how best to address the exposure, get them today so you are prepared for tomorrow. The school will follow public health guidelines and share with you what the next steps will be.

Keep in close contact with schools about procedure/protocols.

Lead by example: Overall, don’t panic. The calmer you are, the calmer your child will be.

