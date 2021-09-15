YWCA breaks ground on a new facility in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The YWCA of the Quad Cities is moving forward on its new location in Rock Island.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction Wednesday on the new 2-story, 48,000 square foot facility on 5th Avenue.

The facility will have a child care center, a stem lab, a gymnasium, a full-service community kitchen, an aquatic center, and a cardio room.

The new building will expand child care capacity from 130 kids to 350.

