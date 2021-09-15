Advertisement

YWCA breaks ground on a new facility in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The YWCA of the Quad Cities is moving forward on its new location in Rock Island.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction Wednesday on the new 2-story, 48,000 square foot facility on 5th Avenue.

The facility will have a child care center, a stem lab, a gymnasium, a full-service community kitchen, an aquatic center, and a cardio room.

The new building will expand child care capacity from 130 kids to 350.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members hold an informational picket outside of John Deere Headquarters Tuesday morning.
Union members picket outside of John Deere headquarters
Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, of Eldridge, faces charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony...
Eldridge woman charged with stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name
Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two...
Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation charges
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night

Latest News

YWCA breaks ground on new location in Rock Island
YWCA breaks ground on new location in Rock Island
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made the declaration to expand it from one day to the whole month of...
September is HAVLife Preventing Lost Potential Month in Iowa
September is HAVLife Preventing Lost Potential Month in Iowa
September is HAVLife Preventing Lost Potential Month in Iowa
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful Bronze Star Award
Army Private who died in Vietnam receives rightful posthumous Bronze Star Award