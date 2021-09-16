Creating ‘Healthy Habits’ meal plans for families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ever get tired of constantly coming up with meal ideas week in and week out? You’re not alone! Host Paula Sands and her guest, Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, admit that they both find the chore to be tedious.

Struss does offer some solutions because she points out that it is the number one issue with clients---coming up with a practical meal plan.

The Healthy Habits for Families meal program has just been launched in September. It provides four weeks of planned menus, recipes and grocery lists that take the pressure off “What’s for dinner?”

Nina showcases a delicious and nutritious recipe featured in the Healthy Habits for Families menu:

Honey Ginger Garlic Salmon Serves 4

5 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp minced ginger

4 tbsp coconut aminos

4 tbsp honey

4 (6-oz) salmon fillets

1. Add minced garlic, minced ginger, coconut aminos and honey to a bowl. Whisk ingredients together. 2. Place salmon fillets on a cookie sheet skin side down. 3. Pour glaze over the top of the salmon fillets. 4. Bake for 12 minutes at 425 degrees until fish flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees

Healthy Habits for Families Menu Program: Bring balance back to your family’s plates with the help of our Healthy Habits for Families Menu Program. This plan comes fully equipped with fresh ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, quick and healthy recipes your family will love, organized grocery lists for each menu that make shopping a breeze and check-in visits with your Hy-Vee dietitian to help you stay on track.

What’s included? 4 weeks of pre-planned menus with fresh, easy ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. 4 weeks of quick, healthy recipes your family will love. 4 weeks of organized grocery lists that are for each respective menu. 4 check-in visits with your Hy-Vee dietitian to help you stay on track. The program is offered virtually or in-person. Cost is $99

Visit Hy-Vee.com/health to sign up..

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.