CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure Time.

It happened at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was seen on video opening the register without success before unplugging the register and taking it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

