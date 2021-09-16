CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating vehicle arson

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire in the Oak Grove housing complex on Aug. 26.

The car was a total loss. Three vehicles parked near it also sustained damage.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire at Oak Grove housing complex in August. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

