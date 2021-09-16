Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating vehicle arson

The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire at Oak Grove...
The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire at Oak Grove housing complex in August.(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire in the Oak Grove housing complex on Aug. 26.

The car was a total loss. Three vehicles parked near it also sustained damage.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

