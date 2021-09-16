Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for probation violation in Rock Island County

Chance Newton, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on original...
Chance Newton, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated robbery. He also is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on charges of domestic abuse and carrying weapons.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chance Newton, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated robbery. He also is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on charges of domestic abuse and carrying weapons.

Newton is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Multiple crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in the 4300 block of 7th Street.
Crews respond to reported structure fire in Moline

Latest News

Aaron Neeley, 32, is wanted by Rock Island police on charges of stalking, aggravated...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on stalking, other charges in Rock Island
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Woman charged in ‘Baby April’ case wants judge to release her on recognizance bond
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time
The East Moline Police Department is investigating a car that was set on fire at Oak Grove...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating vehicle arson