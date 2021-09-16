CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for probation violation in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chance Newton, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated robbery. He also is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on charges of domestic abuse and carrying weapons.

Newton is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

