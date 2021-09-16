CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on stalking, other charges in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Aaron Neeley, 32, is wanted by Rock Island police on charges of stalking, aggravated fleeing/eluding, and three counts of felony criminal damage.

Police say he is 6-feet-1-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

