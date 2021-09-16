Davenport attorney appointed district associate judge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport attorney Michael E. Motto has been appointed a district associate judge by the district court judges of the Seventh Judicial District, according to a media release.

Motto, of Davenport, received his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law in 2006. He currently serves as a part-time Magistrate Judge in Scott County and is also engaged in the private practice of law.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

According to the release, the appointment was occasioned by a newly created district associate court judge position in Scott County by order of the Iowa Supreme Court.

